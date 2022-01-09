Commerce Bank Acquires 6,758 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after acquiring an additional 155,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.74. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

