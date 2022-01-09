Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $114.55 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $115.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average of $107.38.

