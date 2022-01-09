Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,268 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $23,302,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $525.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.82.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

