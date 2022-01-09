Commerce Bank Has $10.84 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,861 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $76.74.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.27.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.