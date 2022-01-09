Commerce Bank Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $508.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.73 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.87 and its 200 day moving average is $500.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

