Commerce Bank Has $14.64 Million Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,927 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.55% of Energizer worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Energizer by 34.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 43.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 313,935 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Energizer stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

