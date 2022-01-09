Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 34.1% in December

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRZBY stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $8.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

