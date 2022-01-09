Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 226 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. Enviva Partners, LP has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

EVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.