Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 9.14% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of YMAR opened at $20.78 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87.

