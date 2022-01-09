Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 750.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $197.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

