Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 216.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRF. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $13.90 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

