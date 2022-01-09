Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,421,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of EFAD opened at $44.67 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09.

