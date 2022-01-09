Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 964 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 44.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Shares of SRC opened at $48.21 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

