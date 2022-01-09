Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Price Target Lowered to €27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($37.50) to €27.00 ($30.68) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

Shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.