Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:CCU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7066 per share. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is 103.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

