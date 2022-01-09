Comparing Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) & Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut 14.74% 37.36% 22.51% Velo3D N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cricut and Velo3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 2 2 1 0 1.80 Velo3D 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cricut currently has a consensus target price of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.11%. Velo3D has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.77%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Cricut.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cricut and Velo3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $959.03 million 5.42 $154.58 million N/A N/A Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cricut beats Velo3D on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

