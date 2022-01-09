Comparing First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 36.22% 10.17% 1.15% Itaú Unibanco 15.93% 17.62% 1.38%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Hawaiian and Itaú Unibanco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 3 0 0 1.75 Itaú Unibanco 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.95%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First Hawaiian pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and Itaú Unibanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $780.14 million 5.04 $185.75 million $2.08 14.67 Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion 1.16 $3.67 billion $0.56 7.11

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than First Hawaiian. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Itaú Unibanco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases; deposits such as checking, savings and time deposit accounts to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards that they provide primarily to middle market and large companies in Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and California. The Treasury and Other segment relates to treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management, as well

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies. The Wholesale Bank segment offers corporate and investment banking activities, including its middle-market banking business. The Activities with the Market and Corporation segment deals with the result arising from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debts. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

