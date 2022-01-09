Comparing Markel (NYSE:MKL) & FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Markel (NYSE:MKL) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markel and FG Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $9.74 billion 1.76 $816.03 million $173.46 7.23 FG Financial Group $5.60 million 3.76 -$22.46 million N/A N/A

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Markel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 19.30% 6.32% 1.84% FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Markel and FG Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 3 1 0 2.25 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markel presently has a consensus target price of $1,306.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Markel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Markel is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Markel has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Markel beats FG Financial Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

