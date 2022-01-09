Comparing Solera National Bancorp (SLRK) & The Competition

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS: SLRK) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Solera National Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million $5.93 million 5.00 Solera National Bancorp Competitors $6.79 billion $1.19 billion 11.81

Solera National Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Solera National Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp Competitors 1585 7480 6752 361 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.28%. Given Solera National Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solera National Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

Summary

Solera National Bancorp peers beat Solera National Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.