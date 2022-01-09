Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.63.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03. The firm has a market cap of C$354.28 million and a P/E ratio of 19.60. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.62.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total transaction of C$62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,796,818.40. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$42,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 620,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,634,897.76.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.