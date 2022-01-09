Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Down 28.9% in December

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 181,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 139.55%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.