Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $8.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

