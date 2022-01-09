Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

