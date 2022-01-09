Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46.

CAG opened at $34.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.70.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.