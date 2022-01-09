Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,300 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 394,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $164.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.63. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $101.94 and a 1-year high of $191.35.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,050 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

