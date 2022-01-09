Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at about $1,140,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2,441.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after buying an additional 475,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

