Concord Wealth Partners Sells 317 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $138.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

