Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 1,020 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $428.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $429.24 and its 200-day moving average is $413.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

