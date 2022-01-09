Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FCF International Quality ETF were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FCF International Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FCF International Quality ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FCF International Quality ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FCF International Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of FCF International Quality ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

Get FCF International Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS TTAI opened at $35.69 on Friday. FCF International Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for FCF International Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCF International Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.