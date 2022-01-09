Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

