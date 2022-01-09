Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 17,310 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $25,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.16 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

