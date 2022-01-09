Condor Capital Management Buys 243 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

