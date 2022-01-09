Condor Capital Management Has $281,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

