Condor Capital Management Increases Holdings in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) by 118.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITQRU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 38,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

ITQRU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.