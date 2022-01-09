Condor Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $179.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.67 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.