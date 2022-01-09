Condor Capital Management Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 126,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 51,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

