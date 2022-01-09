Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conifer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

CNFR stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conifer will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

