CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $159.60 Average PT from Analysts

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.60.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $142.93 on Thursday. CONMED has a 52-week low of $106.15 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average is $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other CONMED news, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $3,676,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

