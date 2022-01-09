Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Up 23.5% in December

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 164,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 14,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $133,695.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

