ContentBox Hits Market Cap of $577,356.08 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. ContentBox has a market cap of $577,356.08 and approximately $2,162.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012946 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.00346333 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

