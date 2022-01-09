Contrasting Insignia Systems (ISIG) & Its Rivals

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Insignia Systems to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -16.63% -56.13% -25.74% Insignia Systems Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Insignia Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Insignia Systems Competitors 132 578 635 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 49.37%. Given Insignia Systems’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Insignia Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Insignia Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Insignia Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insignia Systems and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $17.67 million -$4.61 million -12.23 Insignia Systems Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.96

Insignia Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems. Insignia Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insignia Systems has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insignia Systems’ peers have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insignia Systems peers beat Insignia Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

