Contrasting Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) & Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sotera Health and Marpai’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $818.16 million 7.47 -$38.62 million $0.12 180.02 Marpai N/A N/A -$3.87 million N/A N/A

Marpai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotera Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sotera Health and Marpai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 4 0 3.00 Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sotera Health currently has a consensus target price of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.99%. Given Sotera Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Marpai.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health 4.10% 35.74% 6.32% Marpai N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sotera Health beats Marpai on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

About Marpai

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

