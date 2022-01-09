Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Short Interest Down 20.4% in December

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $65,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

CNVY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 67,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23. Convey Holding Parent has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.