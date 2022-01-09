Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of BASE stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. 716,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,863,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

