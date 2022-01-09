Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $60,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $137.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.55. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

