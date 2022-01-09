Cover Technologies (OTCMKTS:MGPRF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Cover Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MGPRF)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57.

About Cover Technologies (OTCMKTS:MGPRF)

Cover Technologies, Inc is a processing and refining company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technologies for processing Mg-rich serpentinite tailings for the production of magnesium metal and Mg-related compounds, byproducts and co-products. The firm holds interest in Magnesium Oxide (MgO) Plant, Magnesium (Mg) Metal Plant, MagBoard Products and MagPower Fuel Cell projects.

