Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €76.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($103.41) target price on Covestro in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.00 ($77.27).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV opened at €57.48 ($65.32) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €54.08 and a 200 day moving average of €55.30. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($71.86). The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.