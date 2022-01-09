Cowen Downgrades Amphenol (NYSE:APH) to Market Perform

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

APH stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

