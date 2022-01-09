Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRNX. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of CRNX opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $228,327.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,544. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

