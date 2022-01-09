Critical Survey: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) versus Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Gambling.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $7.10 million 21.24 -$71.29 million N/A N/A Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 11.30 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 279.75%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.32%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,822.32% -44.42% -23.01% Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19%

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

